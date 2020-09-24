|
In Politically Charged Inquiry, Durham Sought Details About Scrutiny of Clinton Foundation
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
John Durham’s team has sought information about the F.B.I.’s handling of the Clinton Foundation investigation, raising questions about the scope of the prosecutor’s review.
