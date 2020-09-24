|
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump again declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic challenger Joe Biden said Trump "says the most irrational things." (Sept. 24)
