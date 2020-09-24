Global  
 

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump again declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic challenger Joe Biden said Trump "says the most irrational things." (Sept. 24)
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Declines To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses Election

President Trump Declines To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses Election 00:53

 At a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said “we're going to have to see what happens.”

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump Faces Challenges Even in Red States, Poll Shows, as Women Favor Biden

 Close races in Georgia, Iowa and Texas show President Trump’s vulnerability and suggest that Joseph Biden has assembled a formidable coalition, according to a..
NYTimes.com

U.S. Prepares to Take Sudan Off List of States That Support Terrorism

 Coming before the election, the move would give President Trump another chance to broker diplomacy on Israel’s behalf. But it could be at the cost of..
NYTimes.com

Kodak Black Asks President Trump For Commutation Of Sentence

 Kodak Black is turning to Donald Trump for help ... he's begging the President to commute his prison sentence. The rapper's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump refuses to commit to 'peaceful transfer of power' if he loses election

 Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transferral of power, should he lose the upcoming presidential election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.For..
New Zealand Herald

Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer [Video]

Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Biden says Black turnout key to winning election [Video]

Biden says Black turnout key to winning election

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said Black turnout was the linchpin to his hopes of winning the White House in November and said African Americans would only achieve equality once they were in a position to build wealth, and voting was the starting point. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

"Well, we'll have to see what happens," the president tells a White House news conference.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published
Pres. Trump points to mail-in ballots, deflects from peaceful transfer of power [Video]

Pres. Trump points to mail-in ballots, deflects from peaceful transfer of power

President Donald Trump, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to election fraud.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden [Video]

Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

 President Donald Trump again declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic challenger...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsDNABusiness InsiderNew Zealand HeraldMediaite

Adam Schiff Says ‘Republicans of Good Conscience’ in Trump Admin Should Resign: His ‘Autocratic Intentions’ Are Clear

 Congressman *Adam Schiff* said on MSNBC Wednesday night that "Republicans of good conscience" in the Trump administration should resign and speak out, following...
Mediaite

Trump blasts ballots when asked about election aftermath: 'The ballots are a disaster'

 President Trump Wednesday told reporters he would have to “see what happens” with election results before committing to a peaceful transfer of power. 
FOXNews.com


