Harold Evans, Crusading Editor of Sunday Times, Dies at 92 Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Harold Evans, the editor of the Sunday Times who broke news on British scandals before becoming an authority on the U.S. with his books "The American Century" and "They Made America," has died. He was 92.The son of a railway driver from northern England, Evans led the... 👓 View full article