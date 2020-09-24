Russell Wilson Is The Favorite To Win The NFL MVP In The Latest Odds
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. According to ESPN, William Hill currently has Wilson as the favorite in the league for the award at +320. Mahomes is second at +450 and Jackson is third at +500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College […]
Colin Cowherd breaks down quarterbacks in the NFL, their strengths and what coaches could conquer them. Colin feels Bill Belichick humiliates young and inexperienced quarterbacks but Russell Wilson is the best football player in the world, and continues to get better, Belichick challenged or not.
The New England Patriots will face off with the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2 of the NFL season, and although Cam Newton was impressive in his debut game, Clay Travis thinks Russell Wilson will lead the..
