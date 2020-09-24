|
Slain Kenosha protester's partner sues Facebook over militia posts
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Suit argues white supremacist groups "recruit, organize, and thrive, while Facebook continues to profit from their activities"
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Zoom cancels talk by Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled at San Francisco State UniversityLeila Khaled giving a speech during an event for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS Movement in South Africa in 2015. | Photo by Ashraf..
The Verge
Labour call on chancellor to announce 'targeted' support
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01Published
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Trump ally Pam Bondi calls Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, 'a little boy' trying to protect communityBondi's comments drew fire on social media from critics who said she was fanning Trump's rhetoric about lawlessness in cities.
USATODAY.com
He was shot in Kenosha, then received threats – a frightening pattern after high-profile incidentsVictims of the Kenosha protest shootings and their families have received online threats, and there is little authorities can do to help.
USATODAY.com
National Foundation for Gun Rights raises $50K to 'support' Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle RittenhouseThe National Foundation for Gun Rights believes Kyle Rittenhouse was defending "himself and business owners" when he fatally shot two people.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this