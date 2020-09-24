Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Police say two Louisville Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge one of the officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home. Jericka Duncan reports. 👓 View full article

