Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Police say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge one of the officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home. Jericka Duncan reports.
'This city has failed us': Louisville protesters angered over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor caseProtesters marched through Louisville after a grand jury declined to indict two of three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
Two officers shot during Kentucky protests
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Protests follow Breonna Taylor decisionProtests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky and around the nation after a grand jury declined to charge white police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a..
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defenseAfter the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decisionTwo police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor caseA Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor caseSport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers
No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna TaylorA Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
Louisville police prepare city for an upcoming decision in Breonna Taylor caseLouisville is preparing for potential protests ahead of the state attorney general's announcement about whether a grand jury decided to charge the officers..
Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decisionThe city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with LouisvilleBreonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
