Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Police say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge one of the officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: 2 Louisville officers shot during protest over Breonna Taylor decision

2 Louisville officers shot during protest over Breonna Taylor decision 00:05

 Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands...

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

'This city has failed us': Louisville protesters angered over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case

 Protesters marched through Louisville after a grand jury declined to indict two of three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
 
USATODAY.com
Two officers shot during Kentucky protests [Video]

Two officers shot during Kentucky protests

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:01Published

Protests follow Breonna Taylor decision

 Protests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky and around the nation after a grand jury declined to charge white police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a..
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defense

 After the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision

 Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised..
CBS News

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

 A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
 
USATODAY.com

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers [Video]

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Jericka Duncan American journalist

No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor

 A Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict three police officers for the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton..
CBS News

Louisville police prepare city for an upcoming decision in Breonna Taylor case

 Louisville is preparing for potential protests ahead of the state attorney general's announcement about whether a grand jury decided to charge the officers..
CBS News

Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

 The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with Louisville

 Breonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
CBS News

