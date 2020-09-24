Global  
 

Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised Kentucky's attorney general for his handling of the case. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests 03:31

 Two officers in Louisville, Kentucky, were shot Wednesday. This comes amid growing outrage after a grand jury's decision that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defense

 After the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News

Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decision

 Police say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

 A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
 
USATODAY.com

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump won't commit to post-election peaceful transfer of power if he loses

 President Trump refused on Wednesday to promise to leave office peacefully if he is voted out in November. Instead, and without evidence, he called mail-in..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trump, Hadid, Fendi

 Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby daughter; Fendi kicks off hybrid Milan Fashion Week with..
USATODAY.com

ByteDance files for China approval to export TikTok technology

 ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent of video app TikTok, submitted an application in Beijing for permission to export technology, as it tries to work out an..
WorldNews

Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime

 Legal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews

