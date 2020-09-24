|
Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised Kentucky's attorney general for his handling of the case. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Attorney for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on the case, police shootings and self-defenseAfter the March police raid when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, authorities charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder. Those charges were..
CBS News
Two Louisville officers shot during protests over the Breonna Taylor decisionPolice say two Louisville, Kentucky officers were shot and injured during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. The grand jury did charge..
CBS News
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor caseA Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
USATODAY.com
Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor caseSport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump won't commit to post-election peaceful transfer of power if he losesPresident Trump refused on Wednesday to promise to leave office peacefully if he is voted out in November. Instead, and without evidence, he called mail-in..
CBS News
ShowBiz Minute: Trump, Hadid, FendiTrump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby daughter; Fendi kicks off hybrid Milan Fashion Week with..
USATODAY.com
ByteDance files for China approval to export TikTok technologyByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent of video app TikTok, submitted an application in Beijing for permission to export technology, as it tries to work out an..
WorldNews
Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crimeLegal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews
