Florida AG Seeks FBI Probe of Bloomberg Payments to Help Felons Vote Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The attorney general of Florida has asked state law enforcement officials and the FBI to investigate Mike Bloomberg for his role in paying off the legal debts of 32,000 convicted felons so they can vote in the November election. The New York Post reported that Ashley Moody,... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 2 days ago Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Has Raised Millions To Help Florida Felons Vote 00:28 Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is stepping up to help felons with debt vote just days after Governor Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep them from doing so until they've paid off fines, restitution, and court fees. Katie Johnston reports.

