Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Cameron: Kentucky attorney general who announced Breonna Taylor grand jury decision called a 'star' by Trump

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Kentucky attorney general who has been thrust into the national spotlight after announcing a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor shooting investigation has been described as a “star” by President Trump – and is on a shortlist of candidates to fill the current vacancy in the U.S. Supreme Court. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG

'My heart breaks' for Breonna Taylor -Kentucky AG 02:19

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's voice broke with emotion during a press conference on Wednesday while discussing the grand jury decision to indict one of three white police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor, saying, "I understand that as a Black man how painful this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Only One Arrest, No Violence During Downtown LA Breonna Taylor Protests [Video]

Only One Arrest, No Violence During Downtown LA Breonna Taylor Protests

There was some vandalism but no violence after hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night to peacefully protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Protests erupt over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case. [Video]

Protests erupt over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case.

NEWS: One of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky will face chagres.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published
Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Nadia Romero reports a grand jury decided not to charge three police officers in Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Results to be Announced by Kentucky AG

 The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor killing has reached a decision, and Kentucky's Attorney General is about to announce whether the cops will be charged ......
TMZ.com

Eye Opener: Two officers shot during protests over Breonna Taylor decision

 Two police officers were shot during protests over a grand jury's decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death. Also, President Trump praised...
CBS News

Trump Expresses Support for ‘Brilliant’ Kentucky AG After Presser on Lack of Charges in Breonna Taylor’s Killing: ‘It Will All Work Out’

 At his daily White House press conference, President *Donald Trump* expressed his confidence and support in Kentucky Attorney General *Daniel Cameron* after his...
Mediaite


Tweets about this