Daniel Cameron: Kentucky attorney general who announced Breonna Taylor grand jury decision called a 'star' by Trump
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () The Kentucky attorney general who has been thrust into the national spotlight after announcing a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor shooting investigation has been described as a “star” by President Trump – and is on a shortlist of candidates to fill the current vacancy in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's voice broke with emotion during a press conference on Wednesday while discussing the grand jury decision to indict one of three white police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor, saying, "I understand that as a Black man how painful this...