Daniel Cameron: Kentucky attorney general who announced Breonna Taylor grand jury decision called a 'star' by Trump Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Kentucky attorney general who has been thrust into the national spotlight after announcing a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor shooting investigation has been described as a “star” by President Trump – and is on a shortlist of candidates to fill the current vacancy in the U.S. Supreme Court. 👓 View full article

