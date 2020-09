Kremlin Critic Navalny's Bank Accounts Frozen, Apartment Seized Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's bank accounts were frozen and his Moscow apartment seized under a lawsuit while he was recovering from a suspected poisoning in a Berlin hospital, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Thursday. "This means the flat cannot be... 👓 View full article

