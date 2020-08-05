‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Coliesa McMillian Dead At 41

Paragon Season 1
Paragon Season 1 Trailer - Action superstar Danny Trejo stars in Pikchure Zero Entertainment’s new sci-fi action series Paragon. : The Shadow Wars.
In a world where Reapers take souls and..
Exclusive: Reelz Examines Rick James Drug Use and His Sudden Death
On Aug. 6, 2004, the news of the death of the outrageous entertainer and funk star Rick James came as a surprise to many.
The 56-year-old was found dead in his LA home.
The entertainer was a..
Endless: Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton Have an Emotional Reunion in This Exclusive Clip
Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton star in the new YA drama Endless, which, based on the trailer, looks like Ghost for millennials - and in that case, sign us up! Following the story of two high..