Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Trump has also been nominated for the prize this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. A group of Russian writers led by Sergey Komkov submitted the application for..
WorldNews
Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko [Video]

Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko was suddenly sworn in as Belarusian president on Wednesday, despite protests against his disputed election. The opposition immediately cried foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Poisoned Russian opposition leader released from German hospital

 It's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
CBS News

Fact check: Trump extends wildfire aid to California, offers help to Russia

 President Trump did not follow through on threats to withhold aid to California, and did offer firefighting assistance to Russia's Vladimir Putin.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

In Book Fight, Lawyers Clash on Whether to Fault Bolton or White House

 A judge made no ruling at a hearing shadowed by a career official’s claims that Trump aides politicized the prepublication review process.
NYTimes.com

'Vote him out': Trump uncomfortably faces the boos of an angry crowd at Ginsburg tribute

 The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday from pancreatic cancer has inspired an outpouring of love in the nation's capitol. Over the..
WorldNews

Trump’s talk of rejecting election result evokes chaos scenarios

 WASHINGTON — As President Trump, backed by his army of attorneys, has laid groundwork to undermine an election result that does not cast him as victor,..
WorldNews
GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark [Video]

GOP voters give mixed views on power transfer remark

Reuters spoke with Republican voters in Winchester, Virginia on Thursday, some of whom who were unfazed by whether President Donald Trump would commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad's fight to bring ISIS to court

 The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient tells 60 Minutes why she and her lawyer, Amal Clooney, want ISIS tried for war crimes and genocide. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News

Malala says 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after Covid-19

 ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said that as many as 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after the..
WorldNews
Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing' [Video]

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news media did not cover news of the nomination.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts? [Video]

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far right Norwegian politician. Here's what he's had to say about the prestigious prize in the past...

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 03:02Published
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats

Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is under the protection of the United Nations after being subjected to death threats. CNN reports Mukwege was threatened after he demanded justice for serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this