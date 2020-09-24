2020 presidential debates: Timing and topics for Trump and Biden

President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails..

Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..

The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate..

At the first presidential debate, Joe Biden slammed President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "he has no plan." Mr. Trump defended his..

Half an hour into the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump took a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden's intelligence.

UNLV professor speaks on candidate strategies for presidential debates



Emphasizing “law and order” or showing “an image of moral leadership”. The strategies between President Trump and Joe Biden will on full display in Tuesday’s presidential debate. Jeremy Chen.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:18 Published 2 hours ago

The Power Of Television In Presidential Debates, From Kennedy And Nixon In 1960 To Today



Sixty years ago this past Saturday, Studio 1 at the old CBS Chicago building at 630 N. McClurg Ct. hosted the first presidential debate ever televised. It really illustrated the power of TV, and as CBS.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:37 Published 2 hours ago