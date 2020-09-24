|
Democrats Prepare New Stimulus Plan as Time Wanes for a Compromise
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, under pressure from moderate Democrats to redouble efforts to strike a deal with the White House, laid the groundwork for action on a stimulus bill.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
President Trump leads Biden in Texas, but not by much, a poll of likely voters showsPresident Trump leads Democratic opponent Joe Biden in Texas, but not by much, according to a poll released Wednesday. The Quinnipiac University poll showed..
WorldNews
Trump Appointee of U.S.-Funded News Outlets Draws Bipartisan FireMichael Pack, an ally of Stephen K. Bannon, ignored a congressional subpoena compelling him to testify, further antagonizing Democrats and Republicans unhappy..
NYTimes.com
GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Top Senate Judiciary Democrat Feinstein says she doesn't 'have the power' to block Trump's Supreme Court nomineeSen. Dianne Feinstein called it 'deeply concerning' if a Supreme Court nominee is confirmed before a new president is inaugurated.
USATODAY.com
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
House GOP and Dems reach agreement to avoid shutdown, Pelosi saysThe House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown.
CBS News
Pelosi visits memorial for 'preventable' COVID-19 losses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:51Published
What you need to know about the Trump impeachment inquiryHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff talk with Scott Pelley about the impeachment inquiry of..
CBS News
Tweets about this