Democrats Prepare New Stimulus Plan as Time Wanes for a Compromise

NYTimes.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, under pressure from moderate Democrats to redouble efforts to strike a deal with the White House, laid the groundwork for action on a stimulus bill.
