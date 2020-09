You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man detained after driving car through crowd of Breonna Taylor protesters in Denver, police say



A man has been detained after he drove his car through a crowd of protesters calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case outside the Colorado State Capitol late Wednesday night. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:06 Published 19 hours ago Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest



Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Man released from detention centre in Minsk says 'they broke our fingers to unlock our phones'



Sergey Gonsalis, a man newly released from the infamous Okrestina detention centre in Minsk, talks about how torture was inflicted on jailed protesters, and they were denied medical attention. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:13 Published on August 19, 2020

Tweets about this