Daily Dividend Report: ROP,OTIS,BXP,GGG,JJSF



Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5125 per share payable on October 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 6, 2020. Otis Worldwide Board of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago

Nashville's Community Oversight Board now authorized to issue subpoenas



Nashville's Community Oversight board is getting subpoena power after a vote at Metro Council, Tuesday night. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago