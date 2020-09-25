Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for September 25th

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Nine black students escorted into Little Rock's Central High School; President Woodrow Wilson collapses; Author William Faulkner born; TV's Barbara Walters and movie actor-producer Michael Douglas born. (Sept. 25)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20

Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history; TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture, is hosted by Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Woodrow Wilson Woodrow Wilson 28th president of the United States


William Faulkner William Faulkner American writer


Michael Douglas Michael Douglas American actor and producer

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter [Video]

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Little Rock, Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas Capital of Arkansas


Barbara Walters Barbara Walters American broadcast journalist, author, and television personality

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:07Published
New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for September 16th

 Highlights of this day in history: Vietnam War deserters and draft evaders receive conditional amnesty; Palestinian refugees massacred in Lebanon; Mexico pushes...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for September 17th

 Highlights of this day in history: The Battle of Antietam sets a bloody record during America's Civil War; Work ends on U.S. Constitution; Israel and Egypt's...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for September 18th

 Highlights of this day in history: Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act; Anthrax tainted letters sent to NBC and the New York Post. (Sept. 18)  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

twtbawbags

BletherinScotsman-TheMcBotsman#Unity4J#J4RW RT @republicofkent: Today, on the 25th September 2020, we celebrate our independence day. Every year we will remember this momentous occasi… 13 minutes ago