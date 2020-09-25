Global  
 

Protests erupt nationwide over Breonna Taylor case

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Protests erupted nationwide Wednesday after no officers were directly charged in the death of Breanna Taylor. Jericka Duncan is in Louisville, Kentucky, where two officers were shot during the first night of demonstrations. She joined CBSN with more from the scene.
 Local protesters and activists say they're unhappy with the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

