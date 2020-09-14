US executes first Black man since federal executions resumed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California cops shoot man with toy gun



US Sheriffs have released video footage of a shooting involving a suspect who pointed a gun at them that turned out to be a toy.Sacramento County Sheriffs were called to an address in the City of.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 05:23 Published 3 days ago Alone Movie - Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, Jonathan Rosenthal



Plot synopsis: ALONE is a tense and tightly wound thriller from John Hyams, director of Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning and Netflix’s Black Summer. Jessica (Jules Wilcox: Bloodline) drives on.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago Kenosha Officials Plan Rebuilding



Weeks after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back, setting off several days of looting and civil unrest, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is asking for state and federal.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources U.S. Plans to Execute Inmate Who Murdered Two Youth Ministers Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, scheduled for execution on Thursday, would be the seventh federal inmate and the first Black man put to death since federal...

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago



1st Black Inmate to Put to Death Since Trump's Execution Restart A man who killed a religious couple visiting Texas from Iowa was executed Thursday, the first Black inmate put to death as part of the Trump administration's...

Newsmax 3 hours ago





Tweets about this