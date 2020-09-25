Global  
 

Kim Jong Un Makes Rare Apology Over Killing of South Korean

Newsmax Friday, 25 September 2020
Kim Jong Un offered a rare apology over the fatal shooting of a South Korean national by North Korean military personnel north of the border, a move that could prevent the incident from further raising tension between the rivals.North Korea sent a letter Friday morning over...
News video: Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean 01:12

 A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

