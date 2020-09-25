Jeff Daniels On Portraying Jim Comey For ‘The Comey Rule’: ‘Here’s Comey’s Side Of The Story, Authentic”
Friday, 25 September 2020 (
10 hours ago) Jeff Daniels discusses playing former FBI director Jim Comey in the Showtime original 'The Comey Rule.'
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
1 day ago
Check out the official "The Loyalty Dinner" clip from the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Holly Hunter, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale, Oona...
The Comey Rule on Showtime - "The Loyalty Dinner" Clip 01:43
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Jeff Daniels On Playing James Comey In 'The Comey Rule'
Political junkies will be glued to the small screen for the two-part miniseries "The Comey Rule". Jeff Daniels, who portrays former FBI director James Comey in the political drama, tells ET Canada's..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:07 Published 23 hours ago
The Comey Rule - SHOWTIME
The Comey Rule | Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago
The Comey Rule on Showtime - Official Trailer 2
Check out the official trailer 2 for the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago
Tweets about this