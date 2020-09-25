|
Justice Department seeks immediate ban on WeChat in U.S.
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration claims the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to national security.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Current state of technology and social media in the U.S.Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of Russian-linked accounts, pages and groups. The Justice Department is trying to force big tech to take..
CBS News
DOJ moves to make it easier to sue social media companiesIt's the latest move to amend a 24-year-old law that shields social media companies from most lawsuits.
CBS News
Trump administration proposes punishing sites for ‘censoring lawful speech’ or hosting illegal contentIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The US Department of Justice has submitted a proposal to weaken Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act,..
The Verge
International dark web bust leads to more than 170 arrestsThe US Justice Department (DOJ) announced on Tuesday the results of an international law enforcement operation aimed at taking down drug traffickers on the dark..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on accepting election resultsWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's refusal to say if he will accept the results of the election and..
CBS News
Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will Decide Election Outcome as He Pushes Quick Confirmation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this