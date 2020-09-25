Global  
 

Virginia Governor, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus

Newsmax Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus.The governor's office said in a statement that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the...
Video Credit: WCVB
News video: 17 students test positive for COVOD-19 in one dorm

17 students test positive for COVOD-19 in one dorm 00:49

 Seventeen Merrimack College students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

