Virginia Governor, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus.The governor's office said in a statement that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the...
After the state legislature attempted to override a veto by Governor Wolf, he spoke out against the legislature's efforts to sidestep or repeal coronavirus mitiigation restrictions. KDKA's John Shumway..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:12Published
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said he is had enough with the fight to repeal coronavirus mitigation efforts within the state legislature and is calling for a collaborative effort among representatives..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:29Published