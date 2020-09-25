Virginia Governor, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus .The governor's office said in a statement that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the... 👓 View full article

