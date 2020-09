Deforrest for Detrees 7 RT @bvoice_p: Hmmmm... Timing... 👀👀 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/iWq1ZkY1Ae 19 seconds ago

Laura Prokopetz RT @InGodIDoTrust: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife pretend to test positive for coronavirus so he may continue with his dracon… 25 seconds ago

Lidia RT @jsolomonReports: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for coronavirus | Just The News https://t.co/lr1ENQUFbp 27 seconds ago

schu RT @InGodIDoTrust: Virginia Governor Northam and his wife are both taking Hydroxychloroquine right now. 39 seconds ago

POWERLIFT555 RT @DigiDiva2020: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for coronavirus 🤔 https://t.co/l0gjPb7BEk 43 seconds ago

Mama F.I.N.E RT @AP: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have both tested positive for the coronoavirus. The governor’s office said in a statement… 46 seconds ago

John Savage RT @HenryMakow: Illuminati go'fer fakes one for the team https://t.co/7Z6tT54y6U 1 minute ago