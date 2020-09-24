Global  
 

Virginia Governor And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive

Daily Caller Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
'COVID-19 is very real and very contagious'
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus, though he said he is showing no symptoms. Katie Johnston reports.

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales [Video]

COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales

LONDON — England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19 [Video]

'Show Me State' Governor Got Shown By COVID-19

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parsons is big on personal responsibility, and isn't a fan of wearing masks to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19. Parson also has rejected a push from some within..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. The state's Director of Health and Senior Services confirmed the news at a press conference.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Virginia Governor, Wife, Test Positive for Coronavirus

 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus.The governor's office said in a statement that...
Newsmax

Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

 Ralph Northam urges residents of the eastern US state to take coronavirus seriously
VOA News

Virginia Gov. Northam And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

 The couple underwent PCR tests Thursday, after a staff member of the governor's residence was diagnosed. The governor's office says Gov. Northam has no symptoms...
NPR


rltinney

Ryan (Trump Card) Tinney RT @ABC7NY: Virginia governor Ralph Northam, wife, test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/2uJ21vdQ1b https://t.co/Ewus3Q72H5 3 seconds ago

cbslocal

CBS Local Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus, th… https://t.co/Uyj1uPsJVK 52 seconds ago

mimicakes36

Aye mi pie RT @jsolomonReports: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for coronavirus | Just The News https://t.co/lr1ENQUFbp 1 minute ago

Russian_Bot_Liz

Liz RT @JoanofAmerica: We know how the story goes in a movie > the villain always collapses on their own sword. 👇 Virginia Governor Northam,… 2 minutes ago

DarrylCrouch

Darryl Crouch Coronavirus live updates: Virginia governor and wife test positive for COVID-19 - ABC News - https://t.co/B8o76u1nYA via @ABC 3 minutes ago

BoomtingHzSoGud

boomting RT @EyesOnQ: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/3hD8fH1bon 4 minutes ago

VABlueBelle18

🔔 ||| вєℓℓє ||| 🔔 F*ck 💔💔💔 Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/RBbBEZlJWF 4 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® ZERO HEDGE is reporting: Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/A2KVUWV1vS 5 minutes ago