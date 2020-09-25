Global  
 

Ginsburg casket departs US Capitol after ceremony

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Mourners paid their last respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket was carried down the steps of the U.S Capitol after a memorial service. (Sept. 25)
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Clerks Stand Guard At Her Body

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Clerks Stand Guard At Her Body 00:32

 On Wednesday, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned for the final time to the Supreme Court. An army of more than a hundred of her former clerks met the casket. The clerks accompanied the casket up the stone steps leading to the great hall of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will honor Ginsburg...

Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi [Video]

Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt on Friday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Ginsburg "our prophet, our North Star, our strength for so very long."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state

 The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration..
USATODAY.com
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol [Video]

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, encircled by images of prominent Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol

Justice Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th, at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become 1st woman to 'lie in state' at U.S. Capitol [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become 1st woman to 'lie in state' at U.S. Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the 1st woman to have such an honor.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:33Published
Final Farewell For Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Final Farewell For Rep. John Lewis

The congressman and civil rights leader's casket was carried out of the Capitol building in a special ceremony.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on the occasion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 10th anniversary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,...
Ginsburg's Trainer Honors Late Justice With Push Ups At Capitol Hill Memorial

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer of 21 years, Bryant Johnson, did push-ups Friday morning in her honor, as the late justice laid in state. Johnson became well known...
A voting advocacy group recorded over 40,000 new voter registrations in the 2 days after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Vote.org saw a 68% increase in voter registration the Saturday and Sunday following Ginsburg's death compared to the prior Saturday and Sunday.
