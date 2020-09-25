|
Ginsburg casket departs US Capitol after ceremony
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Mourners paid their last respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket was carried down the steps of the U.S Capitol after a memorial service. (Sept. 25)
