Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer pays tribute to her with push-ups

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Ginsburg was often celebrated for her challenging workouts despite her age.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute 00:26

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Ginsburg, Obama and the Lunch That Could Have Altered Supreme Court History

 President Obama met with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hinting at retirement, but the art of nudging justices off the court is politically delicate and..
NYTimes.com

Ginsburg casket departs US Capitol after ceremony

 Mourners paid their last respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket was carried down the steps of the U.S Capitol after a..
USATODAY.com
Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi [Video]

Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt on Friday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Ginsburg "our prophet, our North Star, our strength for so very long."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Christina Ruffini reports even in her death, she's breaking another barrier.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:42Published
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol [Video]

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on the occasion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 10th anniversary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comCBC.caFOXNews.comMediaiteBelfast TelegraphNPR

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Bryant Johnson Does Push-Ups at Her Casket

 Bryant Johnson is paying his respects in a way that is very fitting. The personal trainer to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gained national...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comCBC.caBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comNPR

Tweets about this