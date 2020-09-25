|
Ron Paul Hospitalized After Medical Episode on Livestream
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Mr. Paul, 85, a former congressman and presidential candidate and the father of Senator Rand Paul, slurred his words while speaking on his YouTube channel on Friday.
|
|
