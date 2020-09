You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cameron Peak Fire: Containment Grows To 27%



Firefighters have made progress on the Cameron Peak Fire. Crews reached 27% containment on the wildfire burning in western Larimer County. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 22 hours ago Sheriff: Residents can't return to Butte co. evacuation areas yet



The Butte County Sheriff says many residents still can not return home after the Bear Fire for safety reasons. Sheriff Honea also talks about how evacuations are communicated to the public and how.. Credit: KHSL Published 2 days ago Infrared Images Show Fire Retardant On Cameron Peak Fire



Fire crews boost containment on Cameron Peak Fire to 17%. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:53 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this