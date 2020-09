You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins Park



Police say Giselle was taken by her father. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:31 Published 43 minutes ago Pennsylvania State Police Issue Amber Alert For 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres



Call police if you've seen Giselle. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:49 Published 1 hour ago UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist



A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this