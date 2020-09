You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Virtual Yom Kippur



Due to Covid-19 services this year for Yom Kippur will look different at Bi Nay Israel Synagogue. Credit: KIMT Published 46 minutes ago KC-area congregations adapt for Yom Kippur observance



Yom Kippur will look and feel very different for Kansas City's Jewish communities this year. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:36 Published 11 hours ago Pandemic Drives Millions Of Americans To Cut The Cable TV Cord



Even though the pandemic is keeping people home more than ever, the traditional pay TV industry is still taking a major hit. According to Business Insider, cable, satellite, and telecom TV providers.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war Most of the country is focused on the current battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – or, rather, on the fever-pitch fighting within the government about how to...

Jerusalem Post 1 day ago





Tweets about this