Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life was celebrated Friday at the U.S. Capitol. It was an unprecedented tribute that affirmed her place in the nation's history, as mourners bore witness to her courage, tenacity, and strength. Jan Crawford reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside 02:17

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
CBS News
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices [Video]

Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices

U.S. House Democrats will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

AP Top Stories Sept. 25 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Sept. 25th: Ginsburg's body lies in state at U.S. Capitol; Trump courts Hispanics in Fla.; Family of Breonna Taylor urges..
USATODAY.com

Former law clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "She had been my hero"

 Today, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from Washington, and..
CBS News

Ginsburg casket departs US Capitol after ceremony

 Mourners paid their last respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket was carried down the steps of the U.S Capitol after a..
USATODAY.com
Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi [Video]

Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt on Friday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Ginsburg "our prophet, our North Star, our strength for so very long."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

Jan Crawford Jan Crawford American journalist and lawyer

Thousands line up to see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lie in repose outside Supreme Court

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose Wednesday outside the Supreme Court. Thousands of people, including Chief Justice John Roberts, paid their respects...
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court. More than 100 former clerks greeted her casket when it arrived and thousands are expected to..
CBS News

Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewell

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career was marked by firsts and today she does it one more time becoming the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Philadelphia-Trained Opera Singer, Married By Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Remembers RBG [Video]

Philadelphia-Trained Opera Singer, Married By Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Remembers RBG

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:02Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice is the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol and the first Jewish person to receive the honor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on the occasion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 10th anniversary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsUSATODAY.comCBC.caFOXNews.comMediaite

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Bryant Johnson Does Push-Ups at Her Casket

 Bryant Johnson is paying his respects in a way that is very fitting. The personal trainer to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gained national...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comCBC.caBelfast TelegraphTMZ.com

Tweets about this