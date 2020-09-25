|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life was celebrated Friday at the U.S. Capitol. It was an unprecedented tribute that affirmed her place in the nation's history, as mourners bore witness to her courage, tenacity, and strength. Jan Crawford reports.
