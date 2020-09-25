Global  
 

Portland Prepares for Violent Showdowns, Proud Boys and Tear Gas

NYTimes.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The nation’s divisive political scene has increasingly spilled from social media into public rallies. Portland is bracing for possible violent clashes between far-right and left-wing activists.
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrations

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
USATODAY.com

