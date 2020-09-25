|
Portland Prepares for Violent Showdowns, Proud Boys and Tear Gas
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The nation’s divisive political scene has increasingly spilled from social media into public rallies. Portland is bracing for possible violent clashes between far-right and left-wing activists.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrationsOregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
USATODAY.com
Tear gas Non-lethal chemical weapon
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
You Might Like
Tweets about this