Judge Ousts Trump's Public Lands Chief Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The ruling blocks William Perry Pendley from continuing as the temporary head of the Bureau of Land Management, a post he's held for more than a year without being confirmed by the Senate. 👓 View full article

