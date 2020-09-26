Global  
 

Trump's Likely Supreme Court Pick, Amy Barrett, Is Known for Conservative Religious Views

Newsmax Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
In planning to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench. Trump intends on Saturday to name...
 Donald Trump predicted the 2020 presidential election "will end up in theSupreme Court", and suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing sostrongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgbefore the nation votes on November 3.

