You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family reacts after county attorney decides not to charge trooper in death of Dion Johnson



Family reacts after the county attorney decides not to charge the trooper who shot and killed Dion Johnson. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:15 Published 4 days ago Mother honors son’s memory with free ice cream



It’s a hot day in Livermore, California. Children and their families are lined up in cars waiting to enjoy their free Mister Softee ice cream cone. A nearby lawn adorns a sign that reads: “In.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:11 Published on August 31, 2020 Johnson County health department explains gating criteria



As parents continue to debate whether or not their children should start school in-person, 41 Action News has received questions about the gating criteria the Johnson County Department of Health and.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:13 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this