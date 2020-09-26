Global  
 

Yankees Lose As Marlins Clinch 1st Playoff Berth Since 2003

CBS 2 Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
New York tied Pittsburgh for the major league lead with 46 errors.
Marlins beat Yankees, 4-3, clinch first playoff berth since 2003

Marlins beat Yankees, 4-3, clinch first playoff berth since 2003 The Miami Marlins clinched their first playoff berth since 2003 with a 4-3 win in 10 innings against the New York Yankees.
