You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida man arrested after laser attack on police helicopter



Cops in Volusia County in Florida are getting tough on laser attacks on police helicopters with two arrests within 24 hours.In the first incident on Tuesday, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement



Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Rocklin Burglary Suspect Arrested In Lincoln Allegedly Assaulted Sheriff’s Office K-9



A Rocklin man is under arrest on suspicion of various crimes, including choking a sheriff’s dog that tried to stop him from running away. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this