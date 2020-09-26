|
U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictions
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
There are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population remains vulnerable to the virus, Florida is lifting all restrictions on bars and restaurants and New York is making outdoor dining a permanent fixture. Michael George reports on how some states are handling the pandemic.
