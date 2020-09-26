Global  
 

U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictions

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
There are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population remains vulnerable to the virus, Florida is lifting all restrictions on bars and restaurants and New York is making outdoor dining a permanent fixture. Michael George reports on how some states are handling the pandemic.
 The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally. Freddie Joyner has more.

