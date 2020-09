danielmcallister @Big_critter @Dan_1884 @euro_ade @ladbible Ok, so if you applied for a job and they said it's business attire would… https://t.co/61Wf30d9IB 1 minute ago

bunny_LeoLan 🌻🌞 @dormntchrysalis These idiots are happy with just being beside each other and touching 😒😒 You mind your own busines… https://t.co/XIjTNR0F3v 3 minutes ago

Strategic Coach Entrepreneurs are resilient, and these scary times are putting your resiliency to the test. But you've had tests li… https://t.co/0AzWTYutuz 5 minutes ago

Baba Gaddafi©️ RT @Deola__Adereti: When next you feel like poke-nosing into other people's business, first of all ask yourself what you've achieved with y… 8 minutes ago

kat 4 BLM @dduane @EbooksDirect Oh this made me emotional. Thank you for the clarity, I can appreciate your tact with their… https://t.co/CW0JZ8q7Ck 9 minutes ago

Cape Breton Partnership RT @InvernessChiro: There is no time like the present to support local business! 💚 Tag @cbpartnership and #capebretonfirst when you suppor… 9 minutes ago

Mia RT @luxconduct: $3K/month with your own business Or $10K/month working for someone else I like to depend on myself You can get fired tom… 11 minutes ago