Dax Shepard reveals he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
"I was just very scared and I felt very, very lonely," Shepard said during a candid episode of his podcast.
Video Credit: Bang Media
News video: Dax Shepard confirms he has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey: 'I was being dishonest'

Dax Shepard confirms he has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey: 'I was being dishonest'

 Dax Shepard has relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey, as his recent motorcycle accident pushed him to start taking Vicodin again.

Ellen Pompeo On When She Wants To Leave "Grey's Anatomy" [Video]

Ellen Pompeo On When She Wants To Leave "Grey's Anatomy"

Actress Ellen Pompeo has been on "Grey's Anatomy" for 17 seasons. The actress recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert." She said she hasn't loved watching herself go from 33 to 50 onscreen. "But at the same time, I think the overall goal of my life is to always keep my ego in check." Pompeo talked about when she wants to make her exit. "To leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal." "I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident [Video]

Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accident

Kristen Bell has updated fans on her husband Dax Shepard's condition following his motorcycle accident earlier this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

