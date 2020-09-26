US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo To Keynote Florida Conservative Christian Event, Raising Ethical And Legal Questions
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to keynote a gala event for a conservative Christian organization in Florida -- an appearance that comes a month before Election Day and may violate legal and ethical guidelines.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Wednesday that China was aggressively attempting to influence state and local governments, including through seemingly innocuous sister-city agreements, delivering the message in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin.