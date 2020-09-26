|
Rochester Mayor appoints new interim police chief
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren appointed a new interim police chief on Saturday. Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on October 14. (Sept. 26)
|
|
Lovely Warren American politician
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
