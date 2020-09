Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee



President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 4 hours ago

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court



US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 16 hours ago