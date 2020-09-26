Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Barrett said Ginsburg "not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."
News video: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News 03:12

 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS News has confirmed, according to multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection...

Republicans have said they want to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day. Here's how long other confirmations took

 Now that Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court, the issue becomes whether the GOP-led Senate can confirm her before Election Day.
USATODAY.com

I've known Amy Coney Barrett for over 20 years. Her intellect and heart are unrivaled.

 Yes, she is brilliant. And, yes, she is a principled, careful judge. But she also is one of the most generous people whom I have ever met.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett: Talented judge, popular professor brings solid conservative credentials

 Her nomination to the seat held for 27 years by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes Barrett's nomination the most contentious in decades.
USATODAY.com

Colleagues defend Amy Barrett court nomination

 A colleague and a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are celebrating her nomination to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Saturday, while..
USATODAY.com

President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

 President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as..
TMZ.com

Watch live: President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

 Seizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday was poised to nominate federal appeals court..
USATODAY.com

Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

 WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to name his pick Saturday night for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, a move that could further shift the high..
WorldNews

'A momentous decision for a president' [Video]

'A momentous decision for a president'

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the US Supreme Court. Here is her reaction to the announcement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:10Published

