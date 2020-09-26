|
Amy Coney Barrett pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Barrett said Ginsburg "not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
Republicans have said they want to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day. Here's how long other confirmations tookNow that Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court, the issue becomes whether the GOP-led Senate can confirm her before Election Day.
USATODAY.com
I've known Amy Coney Barrett for over 20 years. Her intellect and heart are unrivaled.Yes, she is brilliant. And, yes, she is a principled, careful judge. But she also is one of the most generous people whom I have ever met.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett: Talented judge, popular professor brings solid conservative credentialsHer nomination to the seat held for 27 years by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes Barrett's nomination the most contentious in decades.
USATODAY.com
Colleagues defend Amy Barrett court nominationA colleague and a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are celebrating her nomination to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Saturday, while..
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court NomineePresident Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as..
TMZ.com
Watch live: President Trump announces Supreme Court nomineeSeizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday was poised to nominate federal appeals court..
USATODAY.com
Trump to announce Supreme Court pickWASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to name his pick Saturday night for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, a move that could further shift the high..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this