Chadwick Boseman Mural Unveiled In Brooklyn

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Boseman died in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.
0
Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn

Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn 00:27

 Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.

