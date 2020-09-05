Chadwick Boseman Mural Unveiled In Brooklyn

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mural honoring Chadwick Boseman unveiled at Downtown Disney



A powerful tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman was put up at the former ESPN Zone in Downtown Disney in Anaheim. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago Chadwick Boseman honoured with heartfelt mural created by Disney fan



Chadwick Boseman has been honoured with a touching new mural at California's Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago Artist draws personal experience, inspiration for Boseman mural



His work on and off-screen inspired people all around the world and now the legacy of Chadwick Boseman lives through this mural on 155 Lafayette Street in Nashville. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this