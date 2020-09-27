Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LAPD officer injured after shooting inside station, authorities say

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
An officer-involved shooting occurred at a Los Angeles Police Department station late Saturday, authorities said.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Police Department Los Angeles Police Department Municipal police force in California, US

Truck Plows Through Breonna Taylor Protesters in L.A., 1 Person Hit

 LAPD is investigating after a truck drove through a crowd protesting the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision ... sending at least one person to the hospital, Law..
TMZ.com

In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorry

 Plus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.
 
USATODAY.com

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Southern California

 The LAPD urged people to be prepared for possible aftershocks.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police: Deadly shooting at 7-Eleven after confrontation with security guard [Video]

Police: Deadly shooting at 7-Eleven after confrontation with security guard

Las Vegas police say a man is dead after being shot by a 7-Eleven security officer. It happened at the store on Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police say a female security officer was limiting..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Rancho Cordova [Video]

Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Rancho Cordova

Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this