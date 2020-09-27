Proud Boys Portland Rally Largely Peaceful But Clashes Downtown
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in a largely peaceful event but police and left-wing protesters later clashed in the city's downtown. The Proud Boys rally in a north Portland park ended after a few hours of...
Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.