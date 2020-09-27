|
Today in History for September 27th
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Warren Commission concludes Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in JFK's assassination; Taliban captures Afghanistan's capital; First steam locomotive to haul passengers; 'The Tonight Show' premieres. (Sept. 27)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lee Harvey Oswald American former marine who assassinated John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy 35th president of the United States
Today in History for September 26thHighlights of this day in history: JFK and Nixon participate in TV's first presidential debate; Cuba ends Mariel boatlift; Composer George Gershwin, poet T.S...
USATODAY.com
Warren Commission US commission established by President LB Johnson to investigate the Kennedy assassination
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Afghan women's rights: Mother's names recorded on kids' ID cards
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:47Published
Polio campaigners battle misinformation and distrustPakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world yet to eliminate wild polio.
BBC News
Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan
Taliban kills 28 police officials as Doha peace talks continueOfficials said the Taliban launched a wave of attacks on security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan overnight. ......
WorldNews
US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against womenKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a “variety of targets” but are..
WorldNews
Fighting continues in Afghanistan as gov’t and Taliban meet
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this