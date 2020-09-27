Global  
 

Jackie Robinson, George Shuba, and the "handshake of the century"

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020
In 1946, when the trailblazing Jackie Robinson hit his first homer for a Dodgers farm team in an otherwise all-White league, one player, George “Shotgun” Shuba, shook his hand – an act that was by turns normal and groundbreaking. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with sculptor Marc Mellon about his statue honoring that momentous exchange.
Jackie Robinson Jackie Robinson American baseball player

George Shuba George Shuba American baseball player


Susan Spencer American television journalist

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States

